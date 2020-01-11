Ronnie Lloyd Delvige
December 26, 1947 –
January 7, 2020
Ronnie Lloyd Delvige, 72, of West Columbia passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus in Angleton, Texas. He was born December 26, 1947 in Taylor, TX to Lloyd and JoAnn Delvige.
He married Beverly Sue Frazer Delvige on June 26, 1968. He served in the Vietnam War. He retired as a Field Supervisor from the Wood Group after many years of service. Hunting, fishing, raising cattle and spending time with family was what he most enjoyed doing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and JoAnn Delvige; sister, Deborah Sue Masters and daughter, Audrey Ann Delvige.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Delvige of West Columbia; son, Charles “Willie” Delvige of West Columbia; daughters, Sarah Newby and husband Chad of Sweeny, Amanda Yonts and husband Randall of West Columbia, Jessica Delvige of Rosharon and Cecelia Sinor and husband Eric of West Columbia; sisters, Donna Wheeler of Houston, Nancy Richards and husband Butch of Sweeny; brother, Bud Delvige and wife Janet of Sweeny; brother-in-law, Jack Masters of Lorena, TX; grandchildren, Jamie Newby, Kayley Newby, Elizabeth Yonts, Clynt Sinor, RC Yonts, Kyle Sinor and Brittany McDonald; great grandchild, Peyton McDonald and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Bubba Davis, Roy Frazer, Harold “Tiny” Barnes, Jay Wilkinson, Steve Jones and Joe Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Wilkinson, Robert Wylie and Freddie Henderson.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria with Pastor Ernie Hutchings officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.