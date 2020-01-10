Richard (Rick) Leo Byers
Rick Byers, of Houston, TX, formerly of Freeport, TX, passed away on January 5, 2020.
Rick was born in Weslaco, TX to Florence Segina and Harry Byers. He graduated from Brazosport High School in 1968.
Rick enjoyed working in commercial Real Estate. He was working on a project in the Brazosport area with Realty World Presidential at the time of his death.
Rick was an ordained minister and Bible Scholar, always ready to help anyone who needed him. He was kind and loving to everyone he met.
Rick is survived by his wife, Monica Duarte; son, Richard Byers II (Candice), grandchildren; Brailyn, William and Samuel Byers; stepson, Victor D Duarte (Sibina); brother, Bobby Byers (Sandra), niece, Julie Buccella; and nephew, Beau Byers.
Services will be held for Rick at Living Word and World Outreach Church, Conroe, Texas this Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider The Living Word Church of Conroe.
