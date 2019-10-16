Donna Lea Shillingburg
Donna Lea Shillingburg, 69, of Damon, Texas, passed from this life to a heavenly life in the morning hours of Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born May 27, 1950 in Freeport, Texas to Virgil Horton and Dorthy (Branham) Horton. Donna married O. E. (Ed) Shillingburg on March 15, 1967, a marriage that lasted over 52 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Guy Clifton Horton; and her in-laws, Mary and Pete Carson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, O. E. (Ed) Shillingburg of Damon, TX; sons, Eddie (Dana) Shillingburg of Needville, TX, John (Ereka) Shillingburg of Damon, TX, and Brute (Linda) Shillingburg of Markham, TX; sisters, Dorthy (Peanut) Edwards of Maud, TX, Teresa (Tee-Wee) Lewis of Alvin, TX, and Candace (Candy) Breaux and husband, Don of Lubbock, TX; along with 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Also a very big thank you to Vickie Ritter for over 35 years of friendship.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. Burial will follow at Yelderman Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Meli, Nick Meli, John Shillingburg, Dillon Jones, J. R. Dilley, and Guy Wayne Lewis.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
