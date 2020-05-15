Tracy Jean Lamoureaux
December 5, 1960 –
May 9, 2020
On Saturday, May 9th, 2020, Tracy Jean Lamoureaux, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 59. Tracy was born on December 5th, 1960 in Freeport, Texas to Stella and Sune Downing. She was a graduate of Brazoswood High School in 1979 and worked at Intertek Caleb Brett for over 20 years.
Tracy was preceded in death by her father, Sune; her mother, Stella; and her brother, Jimmy.
She is survived by her husband, Jay; her two children, Justin and Laura; and her niece, April.
Services for Tracy will be held at the Restwood Funeral Home at 1038 W. Plantation Dr. in Clute, Texas on Monday, May 18th, 2020. The viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the service at the Restwood Cemetery.
