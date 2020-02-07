George Gregory Brown
There will be a memorial service for Greg Brown at the Holiday Lakes Baptist Church by Reverend Mark Richards, pastor of the church, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for all his friends and family. The eulogy will be given by his first cousin, Belinda Jeffcoat.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.