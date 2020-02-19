Jack Clark Parker
April 1, 1933 –
January 6, 2020
Jack Clark Parker, 86, died on January 6, 2020 in Carrollton, Texas of a stroke. He was born April 1, 1933 son of J. G. Parker Jr. and Ruth Clark Parker in Freeport, Texas where he grew up. Jack attended Freeport Presbyterian Church and Freeport schools. He played clarinet in both junior high and high school bands before graduating in 1951.
Jack earned his Ph.D. in 1971 from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Dr. Parker was a pioneering Marine Biologist with career work in shrimp mariculture. He was an avid wildlife hunter and a lover of music.
After retiring and moving to Dallas, he renewed his interest in the clarinet by joining the Dallas New Horizon Band and playing in their Concert Band for many years.
Dr. Parker was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy Parker Adkins, all of Lake Jackson, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ross Parker; their daughter, Lisa Parker Mosman, son-in-law, Richard Mosman, all of North Dallas area; by granddaughter, Marin Mosman of Austin, Texas; and by sister Joan Parker Sheard of Spokane, Washington.
Jack Parker’s cremains are to be placed at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at Mountain Lake, Dallas, Texas.
Friends, family members, and professional associates are all invited to attend a Celebration of Life Reception which shall be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Briarview Senior Living Community, 2645 East Trinity Mills Road, Carrollton, Texas 75006.
Call 972-849-9137 for other details and RSVP.
