Wanda Mae Hutson Ryan
Wanda Mae Hutson Ryan, 85, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went to be with her heavenly father on July 5, 2019. Wanda was born in Frederick, Oklahoma on December 9, 1933 to Ben Elmer Hutson and Rosa Lee Sachse. They eventually moved to the Freeport/Lake Jackson area where Wanda grew up and went to school and graduated from Brazosport High School in 1952.
Wanda loved to travel and finally settled down and went to work for Amoco Oil, in Texas City, where she worked for many years until she retired in 1997.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Rosa Lee Hutson; and her sister, Benna Lou Hutson Wilkes.
She is survived by her daughter, Benita (Chris) Cain; son, John (Paige) Roach; and grandchildren, Brittany and Courtney Cain, Ryan and Thomas Roach; and great grandchildren, Isaiah, Layla, Nolan, and Jaxon Roach.
A private graveside service was held to honor Wanda’s life on July 8, 2019.
