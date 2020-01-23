Cynthia Marie Brockman
December 14, 1954 –
January 19, 2020
Cynthia Marie Brockman, 65 of Oyster Creek, passed away January 19, 2020.
She was born December 14, 1954 in Galveston, Texas to William and Mildred Albritton Lemire.
She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was fanatic with her grandkids, and they were one of her greatest joys in life.
She loved the sun on her face and the wind in her hair and spent many memory filled days on the beach with her family. Cynthia had a long and fulfilling career as a nurse. Her love for all people came second only to that of her family.
She never met a stranger, loved meeting new people and was never without her red lipstick, blush, and nail polish, ready to step out on another adventure. Now, she has stepped out to the greatest adventure of all and we will miss her greatly until we are once again joined in heaven.
She was preceded in death by her mother; father; three brothers; a son-in-law; and her father-in-law.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Douglas Brockman; her children, Charles Miles, James Miles and wife Sonja, Brittany Sanchez; and her grandchildren, Alex, Brooklynn, Levi, Grace, Isabella, Katelynn, and Josephine.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Community Baptist Church in Danbury, Texas. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Danbury Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
