Belinda Marin Martindale
Belinda Marin Martindale, 56, of Freeport, TX, gained her angel wings on July 9, 2019 after a lengthy battle against colon cancer.
Belinda was born to Minerva “Minnie” Pena Horn and Felipe “Sonny” Marin on September 11, 1962 in Freeport, Texas. She grew up in the Brazosport area with her twin sisters, Cindy and Sandy, and the trio was inseparable and well known throughout the community.
She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1981 and started her career with The Brazosport Facts at the age of 17. She worked in a variety of roles at the newspaper for 29 years, ultimately becoming a graphic artist and ad designer. After retiring from The Facts, she spent the next 11 years working as a graphic designer at Overnite Software, Inc. in Angleton. In her spare time, she did graphic design for Direct Effect Marketing, designing the Brazosport Chamber map for 17 years, as well as numerous area guides, football programs, brochures and more. The company won many awards due to her talent. She loved her jobs and her work families and took great pride in her career and community service.
She loved spending time with family and friends and was so proud of her children and grandsons. She always had a smile on her face and lived life to the fullest, embracing the mantra “Life is Good.” She could always be found out on the dance floor at parties, volunteering around town and finding ways to give back in any way she could. She was the most selfless person; someone everyone could count on and her family and friends’ go-to for so many things. Her optimism, positive outlook on life, strength and sense of humor served as an inspiration to everyone who was fortunate enough to know and love her.
She is preceded in death by her father Felipe “Sonny” Marin, stepfather Arlin “Skip” Dohle, grandparents Raymundo and Inez Pena, grandson Ayden Lopez, father-in-law Epigmenio “Jr” Trevino and uncle Dan Rhodes.
She is survived by her daughter Brianna Martindale and husband Hamilton Lopez, son Bryce Martindale, mother Minnie Horn, sisters Sandy Delgado and Cindy Santos and husband Bob, sister Theresa Marin Briseno and husband Jorge, brother Hondo Marin, grandsons Bryson Martindale, Angelo and Fabian Lopez, honorary grandson Brayden Maiuri-Rhodes, cousins Monica Rhodes and Norma Egan, longtime childhood friend Rosemary Centeno Massengale, her “work mama” Frances Schultz and countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Brandon Delgado, David Delgado, Oscar Lopez, Richard Lopez, Hondo Marin, Vincent Pena, Bob Santos and David Santos. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons Angelo, Fabian and Bryson, Hamilton Lopez, Bobby Martindale, Bryce Martindale, Erik Santos and Jon Santos.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 from 6 — 8 pm at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 West Plantation Drive, Clute, TX 77531. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13 at 10 am at Restwood Funeral Home. A lunch reception will immediately follow the services (at approximately 12 pm) at St Mary’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1019 West 6th St., Freeport, TX 77541. All are welcome at this celebration of Belinda’s life.
