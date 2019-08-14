Cody Carl Briggs, Jr.
Cody Carl Briggs Jr., of Sweeny, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Funeral services are pending with Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232.
August 14, 2019
