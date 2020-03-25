Timothy “Timmy” Raymond Fischer
April 17, 1960 – March 23, 2020
Timothy “Timmy” Raymond Fischer, 59, passed away on March 23, 2020.
Timmy was born in Silver Creek, New York on April 17, 1960 to Kenneth Edward Fischer and Charlene Weeks Fischer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Fischer and father-in-law, Henry Turner and numerous other family members.
Timmy was a loving husband, daddy and Paw Paw. He was a member of the Lake Jackson Masonic Lodge #1317 AF & AM, El Mina Shriners, member of The Saltgrass Band and the Brazoria County Bluegrass Association.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Julie Fischer, of Lake Jackson ; daughters, Brandi and Mike Zapalac, of Angleton, Brittani and Robert Erb, of Lake Jackson ; mother, Charlene Fischer, of Brazoria ; twin brother, Jimmy and Wanda, of Lake Jackson ; sisters, Debbie Freeman, of Brazoria, Darlene and James Friudenberg, of Lake Jackson ; grandchildren, Maddison Grace Erb, Bailee Ann Erb, Briar Cole Zapalac, and future Baby Zapalac ; mother-in-law, Della Turner, of Angleton, sister-in-law, Janet and Kevin Capuzzi, of Bryan, Uncle Billy and Aunt Violet Weeks, of Sweeny, Uncle Tony Weeks, of West Columbia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Zapalac, Briar Zapalac, Robert Erb, Jimmy Fischer, Andy Fischer and Kevin Capuzzi.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandi Zapalac, Brittani Erb, Maddison Erb, Bailee Erb, and future Baby Zapalac.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lake Jackson Masonic Lodge #1317 AF & AM.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 26th, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 Fed/Regs , funeral services will be private and for immediate family only. The visitation will be limited to 10 attendees in the chapel at a time.
Interment will take place at Sand Hill Cemetery in Center, Texas on Saturday.
Online condolence may be made at www.palms funeralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.