Alfred Anderson Cole
July 12, 1932 –
February 5, 2020
Alfred Anderson Cole, 87, of Clute, Texas, passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1932 in DeBerry, Texas to his parents, William and Willie Bell Cole.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 2 years during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Alvin Lynn Cole, three sisters, and five brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lena May Cole, his daughters; Ruth Ann Wilson, and Beverly Whitton (Darrell), brothers; Webber Cole, Randy Cole (Connie), Grandchildren; David Whitton, Christina Wilson, Karen Johnson, Andrea Elliott, Jason Wilson, Tyler Cole, and nine great grand children, and many other relatives and friends.
The visitation will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Brazosport Christian Center from 10:00-12:00 with a service to follow at 12:00. The graveside will be at Brazoria Cemetery.
