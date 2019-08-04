Jane Kristof Stephens
Jane Kristof Stephens of Angleton, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She was born January 24, 1932 in Caldwell, Texas. She left her family’s farm after high school to pursue a nursing degree from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Houston. She began her career as a hospital nurse but dedicated nearly thirty years as an office nurse at Steele Clinic in Angleton and for Dr. Bertheau of Lake Jackson.
A faithful member of the Church of Christ at Richwood, Jane loved the Lord and labored as his faithful servant all her adult life. Her greatest joy was giving of herself for others. Her family recalls countless years of holiday candy-making and baking fruitcakes to deliver all over town to her “favorite people.”
She had an uncanny way of getting things to grow, often rooting the roses she loved so much. A tree she sprouted from a particularly tasty orange gave her decades of joy. Every year she harvested its fruit to share with others, never wasting a single orange. Not one for idle hands, she crocheted millions of stitches for countless gifts, even long after her hands were gnarled with age. In the last decade of her life, she struggled through many health crises. She valiantly faced each one with the steadfast strength, determination and resilience that defined her life.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James M. Stephens.
She is survived by her daughters, Marlette Stephens Tolley (Roger) of Clear Lake, Texas, Ginger Stephens Stone (Rocky) of Russellville, Alabama, and her son, Eric Stephens (Karen) of Angleton, Texas. She has 11 grandchildren: Joshua Tolley, Tracey Tolley Fannin (Michael), Casey McNeil (Amanda), Cody McNeil, (fiancé Amanda Broussard), Ryan Stephens (Jessie), Blake Stephens, Austin Stephens, Jenny Stephens Lawson (Keeton), Allison Stephens Davis (Nate), Mark Stephens (Kelly) and Emily Stephens Rychlik (Jason). She has 11 great-grandchildren.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, John L. Kristof and Mary F. Zalmanek Kristof; her son, Scot C. Stephens; her grandson, Trenton Breazeale; her siblings, John Kristof, Alvin Kristof, Mary Jo McMurtrey and Edward Kristof. Her remaining siblings are Frank Kristof (Joyce), Margie Kristof Muzny, Jay W. Kristof (Marijane) and Raymond Kristof (Carolyn). She leaves many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Her family would like to express sincere gratitude to Drs. Amin, Berrati and Meah, to the staff of Carriage Inn and the outstanding nurses of Hospice of Lake Jackson.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.