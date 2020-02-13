Larry Alex Sellers
September 27 1948 –
February 10 2020
Larry Sellers, 71, worked 40 plus years for Angleton based Baker and Lawson Eng. as a Survey party Chief.
He died peacefully at his Angleton residents after a short battle with colon cancer, which ended his life. He was in the Navy Seabees and a Vietnam veteran, also a devoted father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Annie Sellers; brother, Wayne Sellers; niece, Laura Puckett; and infant son, Larry Alex Sellers Jr.
He is survived by sister, Peggy Sellers (Puckett); brother, Charlie Sellers, both of Abbeville, LA; three granddaughters, Jessica, Julie Sellers, April and husband Isaiah Rodriguez of Brazoria; three great grandsons, Loki, Danny, and Alister; also many nieces and nephews.
Larry has requested that his body be donated to science.
His family held a private remembrance of his life February 12, 2020. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
