Terry Don Angell
March 27, 1959 –
January 29, 2020
Memorial services for Terry Don Angell, 60, of Lufkin, formerly of Brazoria, will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Homes in Brazoria with Pastor Bob Hankins officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Terry was born March 27, 1959 in Freeport, Texas to Patricia Ann (Thomas) and Melvin Aldean Angell, and died January 29, 2020 at his residence in Lufkin.
Terry was an Engineer/Operator for Petro Chemical and Nuclear Power companies for about 40 years. He attended West Columbia High School, where he participated in the band program all four years. He enjoyed travelling, both in the United States and abroad.
Survivors include his parents, Melvin and Reta Angell; stepbrother, Von Edwards, all of Lufkin; half-brother, Donald W. Repp and wife Christy of China Springs; uncle, Kenneth Duane Angell of Brazoria; and aunt, Melba Kyle of Sheridan; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; grandparents, Lavonia and B F Angell and Jessie and Hazel Thomas; and stepbrother, Michael Edwards.
Baker Funeral Homes, West Columbia/Brazoria, directors.
