Joe Longoria
January 16, 1956 — October 4, 2019
Joe Longoria of Angleton, TX, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Angleton.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Fort Parker Memorial Park Cemetery.
He was an Industrial Technology teacher in Brazosport ISD, and Principal of Columbia High School, retiring in 2011.
He is survived by his wife, Paige Longoria of Angleton and other extended family.
