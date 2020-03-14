Barbara Kelley
Barbara Kelley left this world to be with her parents, husband and son on 3/12/2020. She was born July 16, 1939 in Brazoria County. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Earl and Irene Ward; her brother, Kenneth Ward; her husband, Dois Kelley; and her oldest son, Randy Kelley.
She leaves behind a daughter, Sharon Turner; a son, Charles Kelley, and wife, Daisy Espinoza’ a daughter-in-law, Nancy Kelley; 5 grandchildren, Brian Turner and wife Stephanie, Brandon Turner, Bridgette Mekeel and husband, Matt, Amber Kelley and Duaine Kelley and fiancée, Mia Ansart; and 6 great-grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Turner, Bella and Liam Turner, Elise Mekeel and Gavin Kelley.
Family will receive friends, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m. at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville, TX. Graveside service is Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at Ten Mile Cemetery, 7546 FM 2289 Madisonville, TX.
Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at www.shmfh.com.
