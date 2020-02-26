Catherine Jammer Williams
Celebration of life service for Catherine Jammer Williams, 68, of Houston will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Temple A.M.E. Church in Brazoria with Pastor Mark Jackson officiant and Retired Presiding Elder A.J. Baker eulogist.
She passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Missouri City, Texas.
She was a member of Zion Temple A.M. E. Church. She was an avid collector of “All God’s Children figurines, elephant figurines and possessed an extensive movie collection.
She loved photography, reading, spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Grammy”.
She leaves to cherish her memories; mother, Casanna Hanks, Sweeny; children, Lisa William and Shaun Williams (Vershonda) both of Missouri City; grandchildren, Jordan, Jacoby, Chloe and Courtney; sister, Sarah Jammer, Houston; brother, Randy Jammer; Sweeny; nieces, Leslie and Ophelia; great nephew, Solomon, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.