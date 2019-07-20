Thomas Joseph Pisklak
Thomas Joseph Pisklak, 68, of Brazoria passed from this life at his home surrounded by his loving family on July 17, 2019. He was born in Freeport on September 12, 1950 to Joe G. and Bernice Pisklak.
A funeral mass will be recited on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Brazoria at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tin Pham officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 also at the church from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 5:00 p.m. Serving as pallbearers are Joe Pisklak, T.J. Pisklak, Michael Pisklak, Jake Pisklak, Perry Hudgens and Wes Copeland. Honorary pallbearer will be K. L. Borders. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deborah Pisklak; sons, Joe and wife, Patty, T.J. and wife, Lissbet, Michael and wife, Karen, and Jake; grandchildren, Gabriel, Georgia, Kate, Gwyn, Katerin, Tommysito, Noell and Eli.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Richard.
His greatest joys were his family, raising cattle and barbecuing. He was guided by his quiet and deep faith. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 118 W. Texas, Brazoria, Texas 77422, 979-798-2128.
