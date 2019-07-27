Evelyn Patricia Gray
June 19, 1976 –
July 18, 2019
Funeral services for Evelyn Patricia Gray, 73 of Clute, Texas will be held Monday July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Temple AME Church in Brazoria, Texas. Visitation and guest book registry will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Brazoria, Texas.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422, 979-798-5253.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.