Billie J. McCulley
Funeral services for Billie McCulley, age 71, of Clute will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18th, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. A luncheon will be held directly after the service in the onsite reception room.
Rather than flowers, the family kindly requests a donation to the SPCA of Brazoria County, or any preferred local charity in Billie’s name.
Billie Vaughn was born in Crockett, Texas in October 1948, and she grew up and lived in Clute. She was married to Ron McCulley in August 1966.
Billie worked for the US Postal Service for 20 years, the majority spent in the position of Window Clerk in the Lake Jackson office.
She was very passionate about participation in the local community and activities that celebrated the history of Brazoria county. She was active in many community groups, including: Clute Visitors Bureau (Board Member), Brazoria Historical Militia (Volunteer), Brazoria County Parks Commission (Volunteer), Clute Parks Board (Board Member), Stephen F. Austin 500 (Board Member) and Old Fort Velasco Historical Association (Board Member).
In addition to community activities, she was also an avid lifelong bowler. For the past 10 years she was a member of the Thursday Senior Bowling League.
Billie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Ron; and their children, Melanie (Michael) Janis, Michael, and Kelly (Jeff) Brod. Billie will also be fondly remembered by her two grandchildren, Jake Brod and Donavan McCulley; and by her sisters-in-law, Kathy Neuefeldt, and Annette Goodrum.
Billie was preceded in death by her sister, Minnie Biggs and remembered fondly by her nephew Aaron (Tosh) Biggs.
