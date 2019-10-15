Angela Gail White
Angela Gail White, our precious daughter, mother, sister, and aunt, has left us heartbroken and sad, to be with her husband, Reggie White; her brother, Bruce Smith; and her nephew, Brent Smith.
Gail, or “sis” as we all called her, was the kindest, most generous person you could ever know. Family was so important to her. Her laugh was infectious. She had a great sense of humor, a lot of friends, and was very close with her brother, Blake Smith and sister, Melody Jacobsen. She and her Mother were best friends. It is so hard to understand how and when God chooses those that are so loving and kind to take, before others, that could care less about others’ feelings, but that is His choice.
She leaves behind her sons, Justin White of Angleton and Jeffery White and Saskia of Pasadena, whom she especially loved. Her mother and father, Ima Jean and Dave E Smith. Her sister Melody Jacobsen (Raymond), and brother Blake Smith (Susan). Her nieces, Cassandra Martindale and April Smith. Her nephews Stephen Jacobsen and Ryan Smith, and her nephew-in-law Ron Martindale. But her hard part was to leave her grandchildren, Dylan White and Tehya White – they were her greatest joy. Her life was not in vain, it was so lived by her kindness and generosity and love for everyone she knew.
Her favorite Pastor Brother Shawn Thomas and her next favorite Brother Bob Lockhart will be doing her funeral service. It will be at Palms Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will start before the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Quincy Martindale, Austin Martindale, Jerry Sirmous, Billy Jones, Raymond Jacobsen, and Blake Smith.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
