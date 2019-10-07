Lawrence C Wright, Sr.
“LC” “Bush”
Funeral services for Lawrence C Wright, Sr., 95, will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Brazoria, TX. with Pastor L. C. Dews officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
He passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital in Katy, TX.
He was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where he was a member of the Mass and Men’s choir, served on the Deacon Board and was the leader of the Culinary Department. He worked in the Dow Plant for many years. He was a small business owner who specialized in construction. He was a Mason and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He had 8 children and was married for 62 years to the love of his life, Lillie B. Wright who preceded him in death. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Also, he was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Annie Wright, siblings Josephine Law, Jeremiah Wright, Mary C Woodard and Annie Higgins; son, Lawrence C Wright, Jr. and daughter Evelyn Wright Moore.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; sons, Elmo Wright and Charles Wright (Sheila) both of Houston, Harry Wright, Richmond and Everett Wright (Sandra), Brazoria; daughters, Cheryl Wright Kennedy, Freeport and Antoinette Wright, Richmond; sister, Rosie Lee Smith, Houston, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Shawn Clark, Eric Moffett, Carlos Smith, Robert Williams, Cedric Woodard, and Rodrique Wright.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral
Home in Brazoria. Visitation will also be at the church on the day of the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be no viewing afterwards.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
