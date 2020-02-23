Keith Edward Fairchild
October 30, 1953 –
February 19, 2020
Keith Edward Fairchild, age 66 of Alvin, Texas passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his home. Keith was born October 30, 1953 in Freeport, Texas and was a longtime resident of the Alvin/Liverpool area. He worked for many years as a Superintendent for commercial contractors Letsos and Gilbane. Keith was a wonderful hardworking husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He loved fishing, hunting, working on his air boat and searching for the next greatest treasure find!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Cathryn Fairchild.
Keith is survived by his loving wife Beverly Sanders-Fairchild; daughter, Jennifer Hill and husband Chris; son, Shane Fairchild; sisters, Tammy Beck and husband Ron, Leah Morton and husband Mike; brothers, Brantley Fairchild, Rickey Fairchild and wife Susan, Kim Fairchild and wife Jody; grandson, Jason Fairchild; father and mother in law, B.J. and Rev. Mary Sanders; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made in Keith’s honor to one of the following organizations; Shriners Hospital, St. Jude’s, Feed The Children or Scottish Rite.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas.
