Carl Raymond Meuth, Sr.
“Big Carl”
Carl Raymond Meuth Sr., 65, of Brazoria was born on July 27, 1954 in Bay City, Texas to Paul Meuth and Joyce Poole.
He passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at CHI St. Luke’s Brazoport in Lake Jackson with his loving family by his side.
He went to college at 62 to become Industrial Safety Professional and was planning to start classes to get his GED next semester. He loved playing the guitar and played in Kountry Kast/Kountry Playboys Country Western Band for over 30 years. He loved fishing, playing with his dog “Dude” and spending time shopping with his wife.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; wife, Roxanne Meuth of Brazoria; sons, Carl Meuth Jr. (Kristen Hill) of Brazoria; stepdaughter, Shawna Tucker and husband Bart of Kountze; sister, Fonda Ritcher and husband Brad Westbrooks of Bufard, Georgia; stepbrother, Marvin Pierce of Brazoria; grandchildren, Angellisa Meuth, Jody Simmons, Jayden Meuth, Cyiera Meuth, Ashley Tucker and Dennis Tucker; great granddaughter, Tiffany Schrecenogost; good friends, Jim Bowles and wife Cheryl of Austin, Mike Cast of Freeport and Robert Owens of Angleton, other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to service time at Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. Funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Thomas Lester officiating.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979)798-9113.
