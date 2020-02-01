Edith Ray Stultz
August 19, 1941 –
January 28, 2020
Edith Ray Eddy Matherne Stultz, age 78, of Jones Creek, Texas passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday January 28, 2020. Edith was born in Miami, Florida on August 19, 1941 to Allen Eddy and Julia Fay Walker. She moved at an early age to Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she spent her youth. After short stays in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Salt Lake City, Utah, Edith settled down in Texas living in Lake Jackson and then for the past 46 years in Jones Creek, Texas.
Edith had many natural talents and was most recognized for her ability to see the best in all the things nature and life had to offer. We sometimes thought of her as the animal whisperer as she attracted animals of all types whether domestic or wild. In addition to the dogs, cats, chickens and turtles that had residence at her home there were numerous wild animals that were nursed back to health and released back to nature.
She was an avid gardener, often taking much joy in teaching novice gardener’s the art of gardening. Her yard had numerous fruit trees, berries and vegetables. Many people have benefited from her harvests or plants that were propagated in her yard.
Edith was also an amazing artist who shared her work with numerous establishments and art societies earning awards for her exquisite pieces. She worked as an artist at Astroworld, Westbury Square and other venues. She taught art at Brazosport College, various art galleries and privately. Edith was also one of the earliest members of the Brazosport Art League.
Later in life, Edith earned her Registered Nurse degree and spent many years working for UTMB and the Texas State government. Edith’s life was filled with happiness. She could always find the positive in any situation. We will miss her dearly and ask that you think of her without sadness at her passing. Our Lord and Savior has embraced Edith and she is now home.
Edith is survived by her eight children Troy Matherne, Terry Matherne, Jon Matherne, Kevin Matherne, Aaron Stultz, Dawn Stultz Lee, Julia Stultz and Russell Stultz. She also has fourteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Troy, Terry, Kevin, Aaron, Russell and Julia.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
