John Craig Cooper
June 7, 1955 –
April 29, 2020
John Craig Cooper died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 64.
John was born June 7, 1955, in Houston, Texas. He was a longtime resident of the Brazosport area and was a Professor of Physics at Brazosport College, serving students for 42 years. He was also an Eagle Scout.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Melanie Cooper; and their children, Evan Cooper and Sarah Hebert and husband, James; his grandchildren, Ethan, Jacob, and Mason Hebert; his siblings, Clifford Cooper, Dale Nguyen, and Patrick Cooper, along with their families; his uncle, Joseph Cooper; and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arlene and Robert Cooper.
His family and close friends knew him as a gentle and mild-mannered quiet man, a Professor of Physics — the math guru, diehard Houston Astros fan, a casual man, but always with his shirt tucked in and his belt on. He was fiercely proud of his children, whom he loved with his whole heart.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at Brazos Pointe Fellowship. Randy Dane will officiate. The burial will be at Angleton Cemetery immediately following.
Online condolences can be sent to the Cooper family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the student scholarship fund designated “In memory of John Cooper” by going to htps://brazosport.edu/Give/.
