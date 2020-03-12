Jimmy Patin
December 10, 1952 –
March 8, 2020
Jimmy Patin, 67, passed away on March 8, 2020 at his residence. He lived out his final days surrounded by his wife and family. He was born to Roy and Ethel Patin on December 10, 1952 in Freeport, TX.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
He leaves behind his wife Irma of 22 years. He also leaves behind his sister Delores Hibbetts of Lake Jackson, TX and brother Roy Patin Jr of Tyler, TX, step children Lawrence Gurule, Janice Diggs, Jeremiah Morse, and one grandson, Dorien Diggs. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Jimmy loved his cars, good music, his pets and good food.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, TX at 11:00 am. Pastor Vincent De Leon will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time.
The family would like to thank A-Med Hospice Services for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
