Jimmy Wade Griffin, 63, of Angleton passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. He was born to Jimmy Stewart Griffin and Eddie Pearl Wusterhausen in Angleton, TX.
If Jimmy had his way, you would find him saltwater fishing for trout and redfish on Surfside Beach every morning. He was a huge Astros and Texans fan and loved to idly strum his guitar.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Cynthia Trevino, parents Jimmy and Eddie, children: Jimmy E. Griffin and Jessica L. Marlow, siblings: Brian K. Griffin, Bonnie G. Heinrich, Billy J. Griffin, and Edward E. Griffin, and grandchildren: Kalyn, Allie, Jacob, Owen and one on the way, as well as numerous other family and friends. Jimmy will be missed.
