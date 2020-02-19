Reba E. Smith
January 6, 1922 –
February 12, 2020
Reba E. Smith, 98, of West Columbia passed from this life on February 12, 2020. She was born in Alto, Texas on January 6, 1922 to George and Ellen Harry.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Pastor Bob Hankins officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest.
Serving as pallbearers are David Smith, Danny Smith, Paul Hilfer, Rockey Butler, Matt Corbell, Blake Havelka, Blake Butler, and Randall Smith. Honorary pallbearers are George Covington and Sam Davis.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Orvaline Blythe; granddaughters, Pam Hilfer and husband, Paul and Stacey Butler and husband, Rockey; great grandchildren, Amy Corbell and husband, Matt, Tabatha Havelka and husband, Blake, Faith Butler and Blake Butler; great great grandchildren, Addison and Grayson Corbell and Hazel Havelka; nieces and nephews, George Covington, Freda Fondon, Frankie Hunter, Danny Smith, and David Smith; and also numerous other great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Smith; parents, George and Ellen Harry; sisters, Faye Covington and Thelma James; and granddaughter, Teresa Perry.
Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven. Matthew 5:15-16
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486, 979-345-3232.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
