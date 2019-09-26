Apostle Kevin G. Hall
January 3, 1962 — September 11, 2019
Funeral Services for Kevin Glen Hall, 57, of Brazoria, will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521 Rd, Brazoria; with Reverend R. Hendricks, church pastor, Bishop Hollis Hall, Officiating, and Apostle Kelvin B. Hall, Eulogist. Interment will follow services at Mims Cemetery, Mims Community. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
Kevin, was the first of twin boys born to Pauline Johnson and Melvin Hall Sr. on January 3, 1962 in Galveston, Texas. Kevin grew up in the Mims Community on the outskirts of Brazoria, Texas. He graduated from Sweeny High School in 1980. Kevin was a member of Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Brazoria, Texas where he was baptized under the leadership of Pastor H. L. Mackey. He was lead singer for the Combined Choir and Men Chorus. Kevin started ministering in song, along with his brothers and cousins, at the tender age of seven, forming the gospel group the Mighty Clouds of Zion, which was later changed to Sensational Clouds of Zion. The “Clouds” as they were known, were praised for their harmony and anointing considering their ages.
Apostle Kevin G. Hall was always chosen for something special from his mother’s womb. Kevin would electrify congregations with his gift and anointing whether in churches or under the gospel tent. Once he started preaching, there was no looking back. Pastors would call for revival, which would birth another revival in another city, then another state until The Texas Tornado was known all over the United States. This opened doors for the former evangelist, now Apostle to travel to Africa, Japan, Korea, Israel, Germany, Russia, South America, Canada, Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Mexico and Australia. His awards and accomplishments for being a Spiritual Father to thousands around the world, receiving his Doctor of Divinity Degree from Christian Bible Institute and Seminary in Houston, Texas.
Still cherishing his memories are his mother, Pauline Hall; twin brother, Apostle Kelvin Hall; sisters, Ernestine Bonner (Robert) and Jacqueline Johnson; brothers, Melvin B. Hall Jr. (Elizabeth) and Bishop Hollis Hall (Marie); godmother, Pastor Lorraine Fletcher; special friends, Pastor Warren and Beverly Green, Evangelist Tim and Mae Green; special spiritual sons, Apostle Damien Blevins and Pastor Lurie Keener; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, godsons, goddaughters, classmates and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 West Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Full Obituary may read at www.gardnerfuneralhome.net
