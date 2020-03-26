Annie Lee Matt
October 23, 1938 – March 22, 2020
Annie Lee Courville Matt, age 81, of Angleton, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. The world hasn’t been the same since. Annie brightened everyone’s day with her bright smile and very outgoing personality. She never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone, and she had a genuine love for all who entered her life.
Annie Lee was born October 23, 1938 in Eunice, Louisiana to Delestone and Amelia Courville. Annie married the love of her life, Sefort Matt Jr, on November 26, 1955. Throughout their marriage, they were virtually inseparable. Their life brought them to Angleton in 1958, where they made numerous life-long friends with whom they shared many wonderful memories.
Along with volunteering with the Catholic Church, Annie worked for over 30 years with Angleton ISD in the food service department where she also made many lifelong friends that she cherished very much. Some even referred to as her partners in crime. She loved the students who came through her line like her very own children and became like a second mom to many of them.
Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Delestone and Amelia; as well as all her brothers and sisters, Ben Courville, Norbert Courville, Harris Courville, Hurst Courville, Edwin Courville, Clara Ponthier, Laurice Martin and Herbert Anthony Courville.
Annie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jr Matt; and her five children whom she adored, Tony Matt and Judy Dietz, Kenneth Matt, Janice Haagensen, Cheryl Matt and Lance and Sharyn Matt. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren who brightened up her day, Lacy and Allison Matt, Trevor and Amanda Matt, Caitlin and Paul Flores, Brett and Shelby Sturdivant, Jordyn and Kobey Matt and Mandy and Garrett Ford. She also leaves behind her pride and joy which were her great-grandchildren, Trevor Jr., Graydon and Rilynn Matt, Arielynn Flores, and the baby on the way.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Matt, Kobey Matt, Timothy Thibodeaux, Daniel Matt, Sam Cox and Jerry Crowell. Honorary Pallbearers will be her sons.
A visitation will be held at Palms Funeral Home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19 Fed/Regs funeral services will be private and for immediate family only. The visitation will be limited to 10 attendees in the chapel at a time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home-Angleton, Texas
