Carolyn Louise (Ahlrich) Woodiel
Carolyn Louise (Ahlrich) Woodiel, 77 of Lake Jackson, TX passed from this life on September 11, 2019. Carolyn was born in Houston, TX to Edward and Edith Ahlrich. Carolyn graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1965 with a degree in clothing and textiles. Carolyn spent her life living in Lake Jackson, Salvador and Austin. She loved Christmas, animals, the color red, and of course, UT Football (Hook’em). She was a beloved mother, friend, and Ganga (grandma).
She is survived by her three daughters, Alicia (Mike), Theresa (Margaret), and Erin (Kenneth). Also, survived by five grandchildren, Stephen (Ashley), Brittnee (Mason), Katlyn, Bailey, Jordan; and three great grandchildren, Hollie, Bradley and Murphee; one brother, Edward (Bubba), sister-in-law, Sara (Bitsy) Ahlrich and their children Alan (Katie) and Austin (Danielle) Ahlrich; one brother-in-law, Mike Woodiel; and niece, Grace Matlock; and nephew, Chad Matlock.
She’s preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Jean and Virginia Ann Ahlrich; and husband, Cliff Woodiel.
While not the original golden girls we are all familiar with, Carolyn, Jean, Barbara and Sandra are originals to our family. We aren’t sure which of these pearls of wisdom each would say, but we have our ideas.
“Let’s just go to the Hacienda Hut and have a good time!”
“I am the only one who enjoys diagramming sentences!?”
“You never turn your back on your family, never!”
“Like we say in St. Olaf — Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund’s Day without the headless boy.”
Always the do-it-yourselfer, Mother could create the most amazing cakes (weddings, birthdays, it didn’t matter), reupholster a sofa/chair (Dottie and Ginger too), bondo a car, help you design your home, and contribute to countless softball fundraisers. She was indispensable to family and friends.
And then lastly, early in our parents marriage our family had the opportunity to live in Brasil. While there, we made lifelong friendships and connections with the Stefflers, the Van Dusens, the Roerden’s, Tia Becky, Tio Dio, Steph and Joana. Mother loved to samba and was often met with “Mom.” Fortunately, she continued to samba.
We will miss her and plan to celebrate her life with a service on Saturday, September 21 from 12 to 4:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
