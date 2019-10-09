Susan A Safley
Mom always said “Where there’s a will, there’s a way” and she proved this to be true until she surrendered to cancer October 1, 2019, and passed away. Susan Ann Safley, “Suzie,” 79, of Rosharon, Texas Susan was born June 9. 1940, in Baltimore Maryland to Paul and Nancibelle Pyers. Her family moved to Houston in 1950.
She attended elementary school at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School Houston, Texas and graduated High School in 1954 from St. Agnes Academy, Houston, Texas. She received her B.A. Suzie Degree in Arts from St. Dominic Houston, Texas in 1958. She remained close to many of her college classmates and for years, Suzie planned monthly luncheons at the variety of restaurants in Houston.
Suzie met the love of her life, David Safley, at the age of 16 through a high school friend. They were married June 17, 1962. They lived in Houston until 1977 and then moved to Rosharon, to the 150 acres that has been in the Safley family for over 100 years. They had two children, Jimmy and Nancy, and raised them in the country on the family acreage. This gave the kids a grounding in the country life and the importance of family roots, which they maintain.
She and David shared a lot of good times hosting friends and family on the Rosharon property. Neighbors and Friends from Houston would pitch tents and bring RV’s down on the weekends. Suzie and David would cook and entertain. They held an annual New Year’s Eve party at their home for many years.
Suzie worked as a secretary for the Windham School System at Harrington Prison Farm. She then took a position as a guard and later was promoted to the Maintenance Director at Darrington one of the highest security prison in the Texas prison system. She was the first female to earn this title. She was respected by prisoners and staff alike.
She worked in the Brazoria County Fair office and later served on the Jr Commercial Heifer Committee. After she retired she became a Master Naturalist. She enjoyed volunteering with this group hunting for turtle eggs on the beach and other activities.
Suzie was a fabulous cook and baker. From simple cucumber tea sandwiches to a big pot of crawfish étouffée, she could satisfy any appetite. Her signature black bottom pie was a popular birthday request or her homemade angel food cake. Chocolate chip cookies were always available and she kept the family tradition of baking cookies at Christmas. She would bake up to 24 different varieties of cookies and bars all hand decorated and made with love. David and she would make and decorate fabulous birthday cakes for friends and family. Friends and neighbors will sorely miss Suzie’s Christmas cookies and birthday cakes. What a tradition!
At one time she maintained a half acre garden. She would make relishes and sauces with the tomatoes and can the vegetables. She made jelly with the native grapes and dewberries. She picked pecans in the fall to use in her Christmas cookies.
She was an outdoor enthusiast. She grew up fishing at her camp in Sargent. Suzie could throw a cast net catch her own bait, paddle across the creek in her jon boat and land a big redfish. She could clean and fillet it too! She loved spending time with her family outdoors and encouraged her grandchildren to fish and hunt.
Suzie was an amazing mom, grandmother, great grandmother and loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and dog Tootsie. She will be dearly missed.
Suzie is survived by her son, David James Safley and wife, Terri, of Rosharon; daughter, Nancy Holley of Lake Jackson; three grandsons, J.K. Safley wife Michelle, great grandson, Keith; Kevin Safley wife Blake, great grandsons Jax and Jett, Raymond Safley; granddaughter, Katie Drew; niece, Julia Williams; brother; Paul Stanley Pyers Jr. age 74 wife Janet of Jacksonville, IL and their children Roy Pyers, age 39 (Seth cox) of Williamsville, IL, and Jennie Pyers, age 46 (Sara Ludovissy): Children Vera Jean, and Gertrude Nancibelle of Wellesley, MA.
A special thanks to Melba Beken moms 40 year friend who never left her side. She was with mom the entire journey and caregiver Gloria Mathis, who became her devoted friend during the journey. Our family thanks friends and family who helped and her team of caregivers and nurses who traveled this long road.
A mass will be held at St. Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive South , Lake Jackson. 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Following the mass a gathering of friends and family will be held at the family homestead in Rosharon. Dinner and drinks will be served.
“I have fought a good fight. I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth, there is laid up for me “a crown of righteous” Judge, shall give me” at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appreaing. Timothy 4:7-98
In lieu of the usual remembrances, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.