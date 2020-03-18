Sandra Kay Dupont
Sandra Kay Dupont, 62, of Lake Jackson, passed from this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Victoria, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with Pastor Craig Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979) 345-3232.
