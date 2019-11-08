Ray Pearl Condry
Ray Pearl Wood Condry was born to Emily (McKee) and Charlie Wood in New Braunfels, Texas on December 27, 1919 — so she was very close to achieving her long-term goal of reaching 100. Ray Pearl grew up in Houston, Texas with her two younger sisters, Bertha “Sister” Burhoe and Emily Claire Wiley. Ray Pearl graduated from San Jacinto High School in 1937, then continued her education at The University of Texas in Austin, Texas where she was active in the Phi Mu Sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History in May of 1941.
From 1941 to 1943, Ray Pearl taught at Edinburg High School. Since she had no brothers and wanted to do her family’s part by serving her country during World War II, she joined the U. S. Navy WAVES in August, 1943. While stationed at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, she attained the rank of Storekeeper First Class and was pleased that her position released several enlisted MEN for combat duties. She was honorably discharged February, 1946.
While stationed in Corpus Christi, Ray Pearl met her future husband, “Bill” (James William) Condry. They married in November, 1946 and settled in Angleton, Texas where they raised four children. Bill predeceased her in 1974.
After all the children were in elementary school, Ray Pearl began her 28 year teaching career for Angleton Independent School District. History was her favorite subject to teach, and she enjoyed having former students tell her that “she made them love history.”
As a child, Ray Pearl was a member of Children of the American Revolution and Children of the Confederacy. In 1947, she joined the Asa Underwood Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was very active through the decades, and held several different offices. She was also an active member of many genealogical organizations: Colonial Dames, Daughters of American Colonists, Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, United Daughters of Confederacy, and National Society Magna Charta Dames. Additionally, she was an Associate Member of Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Ray Pearl taught First Grade Sunday School for 50 years, was an active participant in a ladies’ Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Angleton, and regularly attended Angleton City Council meetings. Her volunteer activities included the Brazoria County Historical Museum, the Angleton/Danbury Hospital Auxiliary and Angleton ISD History Center. She regularly attended the symphony, art exhibits, historical programs and book reviews. Ray Pearl’s love of history led her on many travels which included all continents except Antarctica. Although she would tell you that every trip was her favorite, she said she felt like she was “going home” when she visited London. She always encouraged family members to read, learn and travel. Additionally, for 30 years, she provided for an annual family reunion at Thanksgiving, usually at Surfside Beach.
Ray Pearl is survived by her children, “Tom” Thomas Charles (Donna) of Lawton, Oklahoma; James Ray (Susan) of Abilene, Texas; “Betty” Claire Elizabeth of Royse City, Texas, formerly a long-time resident of Richmond, Texas; and “Bob” Robert Ed (Tracy) of Dale, Texas. She is also survived by her sister Emily Wiley of Lafayette, LA. Ray Pearl had eight grandchildren, Carrie Condry, Carol Ann Condry, Laura Condry, Brian Condry (Sarah), Allison Condry, Dennis McAfee, Jr. (Sue), Elizabeth (Chris) and Jonathan (Holly). Ray Pearl is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Wren Condry, Locke Condry, Ty McAfee, Lizi Wadzeck, Hunter Smith, Kylie Smith, Colten Smith, and Meadow McAfee.
Ray Pearl was well-spoken of, highly respected and dearly loved by her family, friends and community. Her legacy and influence will endure.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 10th from 4-6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Angleton.
Memorial service is Monday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Angleton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Ray Pearl Condry may be made to:
Angleton ISD History Center, P.O. Box 122, Angleton, TX 77516
Angleton Public Library, Genealogical Collection, Angleton, TX 77515
First Baptist Church Angleton Building Fund, 237 East Locust Street, Angleton, TX 77515
Ray Pearl Condry Scholarship, Asa Underwood Chapter DAR, 1911 Ave G, Danbury, TX 77534
