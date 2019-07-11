Jeanette Richter Matzke
Jeanette Richter Matzke, 81 of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 starting at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive South, Lake Jackson, Texas, 77566. A Christian Vigil Service followed by the Rosary will began at 7:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16th at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. The celebrant will be Msgr. Leo Wleczyk. Committal will follow immediately at the Dignity Memorial Park Mausoleum in Clute, Texas. Lunch will be provided at Wleczyk Hall in the Family Life Center after the commitment, courtesy of the Funeral Meals Ministry of Saint Michael’s.
Further information provided by Restwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park at www.restwood funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.