Patricia Darlyn Wardlow
August 16th, 1932 –
November 14th, 2019
Patricia Darlyn Wardlow, 87, of Lake Jackson TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 14th, 2019.
Darlyn was born to Odie and Della Jones on August 16th, 1932. Darlyn grew up in Lake Village, AR where she discovered her love of fishing and all things outdoors. In 1951, she married Arnold Wardlow and moved to Lake Jackson, where they raised their three sons.
Darlyn was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Wardlow, her mother and father, Odie and Della Jones, her brothers, Frank and Eugene, and her sisters, Hazel, Christine, and Sally.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Carolyn Agent, her sons, Howard Wardlow and wife Jamie, Kenneth Wardlow and wife Mary, and Michael Wardlow and wife Deby, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were so precious to her, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Darlyn’s Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 19, at 10:00 a.m., with Pastor Chad Alexander officiating.
