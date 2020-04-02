Joyce Lynn Elder
November 1, 1944 – March 18, 2020
Joyce Lynn Elder, 75, of Lake Jackson, Texas, went home to the Lord Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born November 1, 1944 in Shamrock, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Byron LeRoy Standard and Florene Hill Standard.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will always be remembered as being kind, loving and generous. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, antiquing, music and traveling. Her recent trip to Ireland was a dream she was able to fulfill. She adored her rescue dogs and cat and had great fun participating in her ‘Coffee Girls Club’, Red Hat group, TOPS and Symphony League to name a few. She loved her family dearly and her absence will be felt by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years and the love of her life, John D. Elder.
She is survived by two daughters Chantelle Elder and fiancé, Jason L. Steffek, Noelle E. Holmes and husband, Jason Holmes’ and one son, Rick A. Elder and wife, Angela Elder; four brothers, Gary Standard, James Standard, Byron Standard and Daron Standard; one sister, Nancy Standard Kanetzky; a grandson, Samuel A. Holmes; and granddaughter, Caroline G. Holmes; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later time when it is safe for all. A private graveside service will be conducted Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Smith Cemetery in Lampasas County, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gulf Coast STARS https://www.gulfcoaststars.com/ or SPCA of Brazoria County https://spcabc.wordpress.com/.
