Horathel Dickens Jones
Horathel Dickens Jones went to be with the Lord January 23, 2020 at the age of 93.
A celebration of her life will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Jones Memorial UMC, 2504 Almeda Genoa Rd., 77047.
Visitation will be prior to services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Levingston is Officiant. Interment will be at Paradise South.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.