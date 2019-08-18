Ina Lynn Nesbit (Walker)
Ina Lynn Nesbit (Walker), was welcomed into Heaven on August 13, 2019. Lynn was born January 5, 1935 in Freeport, Texas. She was the oldest of two daughters to Beaulah Mae and Waldo Hunt (both passed away). Ina Lynn, as she was called in Angleton High School, graduated in 1952 and then went on to Baylor University, where she was in the marching band, met and married Glen Walker and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1956. Lynn taught 2nd grade and served as a home bound teacher for several years, while raising three children in the Baytown Schools. Lynn was not only busy as a teacher, but was an excellent seamstress and even established a child’s line of clothing, “Texas Cute.” Throughout Lynn’s life, she served the Lord faithfully in many capacities; mission organizations of the Baptist Churches, mission trips to Tanzania Africa, Romania, Mexico and building trips with Volunteer Christian Builders. She also served as the church Secretary at Crane’s Mill Baptist Church in Canyon Lake, where she has resided for more than 15 years. Lynn made Texas and everywhere she traveled a better place because she “let her light shine...and glorify her Father who is in Heaven” (Matthew 5:16). Survived by... Loving mother and role model to daughters, Melinda (Terry) Keeble and Marla (Robert) Walker and deceased son, Eric Walker; sister, Waldene (Ralph) Shuman; grandchildren, Heather Lynn, Austin William, Brooke Renee and Garrett Tyler; great-grandchild, Nicholas Tanner. Ina is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to A-Med Hospice who took great care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials to A-Med Hospice or John Sealy Galveston Burn Center, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cranes Mill Baptist Church in Canyon Lake, TX from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Services will be held at the church at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Graveside services will be at 12:30 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown, TX. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
