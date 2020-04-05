Dr. Neil Anderson Thomas
Dr. Neil Anderson Thomas passed peacefully from this life on March 28, 2020, one month from his 87th birthday. He was born to Neely and Minerva Moore Thomas in Blacksburg, South Carolina.
Dr. Thomas was well known and widely respected in international education circles, having served as head of American Schools in The Dominican Republic, Colombia and Iran. Upon returning to the US, he became Director of the HISD Multicultural Center before becoming Administrator of the United Orthodox Synagogues of Houston. He enjoyed travel on five continents, making new friends wherever he went. He was a faithful member and lay reader of the Episcopal Church. He will be greatly missed by friends at St. Mary’s, West Columbia, and Holy Comforter in Angleton. He served his community as a volunteer for Meals On Wheels at the Columbia Christian Senior Citizens Center and on the board of the Columbia Lakes Townhouse Corporation. He was well known as a raconteur.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ouida; daughter, Pamela Thomas and her husband, William Homburg; son, Neil A. Thomas, Jr. and wife, Virginia; and brother, Gary Thomas, of Blacksburg, South Carolina. He was greatly loved by Dr. Nicolai Tvermoes and family of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Pär Wanby and family of Kalmar, Sweden.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CSSC of West Columbia, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and Holy Comforter Episcopal Church.
