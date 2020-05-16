Patricia Ann Cameron Strother
March 4, 1942 –
May 13, 2020
Patricia Ann Cameron Strother, 78, of Normangee, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Brazoria, Texas. She was born on March 4, 1942 in Willis, Texas to Clarence and Monica (Bellnoski) Miller.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in Brazoria with Floyd Scott officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 8:00 a.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held 4:00 p.m. at Wealthy Cemetery in Normangee, Texas.
Patricia is survived by husband, Billy Strother; daughters, Sheena Thomas, Jody Wright (Kenneth), and Micki Cameron; grandchildren, Stephanie, Valerie, Lauren, Josh, Kenny Ray, Camron, Kalee Joe, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Laylyah, Cameron, Trevor, Cason “Bucket”, Bryson, Brianna, and La’Darius “Baby Head”; stepsons, Ty, Stoney (Christina), and Wadale; along with numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Troy Cameron; former husband, Troy Cameron; brothers, Monie Joe and Butch Miller; sister, Sandra Phillips; and stepdaughter, Karla Kay Archer.
