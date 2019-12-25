Joel Clifton McCutcheon
December 14th, 1934 –
December 23rd, 2019
Cliff McCutcheon, 85 of Lewisville, TX passed away on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 surrounded by family at his apartment at the Lewisville Estates, in Lewisville, Texas.
Born December 14th, 1934 in Taylor, Texas, Cliff went by many names. Husband, Airman, Father, Coach, Classmate, Brother, Snickle, Paw Paw, and Friend. His love for his family and friends was incredibly strong. Cliff is known for his amazing memory of events in his life, down to the individual plays in a high school football game. He loved life, laughing, music, and singing and shared his passions with those around him.
Cliff went to Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas and graduated in the class of 1953. There he played all sports including track, basketball, and football. He placed 1st place in the mile in a district meet. He was also a member of John Magee’s choir as a first tenor and enjoyed singing in musicals and concerts all over the state of Texas. He remained very active in the high school reunion committee until his move to Lewisville. He went on to the University of New Mexico and then a short time at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
In 1957 Cliff joined the United States Airforce where he was assigned as a ground radio operator in Biloxi Mississippi and soon after in 1957 married Karen Jan Wheeler at the first Christian Church in Palestine, Texas. They were stationed in Lockport, New York, Albuquerque, New Mexico and then Torrejon AFB, Madrid Spain where they enjoyed having a made and watching bullfights. His last assignments were at Bergstrom AFB in Austin, Texas and then Norman Oklahoma.
In the late 1960s, Cliff moved his family to Freeport, TX, to work for Dow Chemical as a plant operator and then finally moved to Lake Jackson, TX, and settled into family life. In the 1970’s he began coaching girls softball and was instrumental in helping numerous girls fulfill their dreams by coaching them to multiple titles including local, state and national tournaments. He would even drive “his girls” to college tryouts so they could continue their dreams he was so instrumental in developing.
Cliff is survived by his wife Karen McCutcheon of Lewisville, TX of 62 years, his daughters, Kelly Canon of Arlington, TX, Kimmy James of Austin, TX and Kristy Vivian of Lakewood Village, TX., grandchildren Brooke Gaddis of Austin, TX, SSGT Nathan Vivian, USAF of Osan, South Korea, and Julia Burkhalter of Addison, TX. Cliff is blessed to have three great-grandchildren, Evan James of Sugar Land, TX and Lainey and Stella Gaddis of Austin, TX.
A memorial service will be held in Lake Jackson at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 TX-332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 at 2 pm on January 25th where friends and family are asked to say a few words in tribute and remembrance. Immediately following the service Cliff will be interned at the Restwood Memorial Park, 1038 W Plantation Dr, Clute, TX 77531.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Jackson Girls Softball Association (LJGSA) and mailed to P.O. Box 145, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 or payments sent to PayPal at PayPal.me/ljgirlssoftball. A memorial website has been created for family and friends to post photos and stories about Cliff at https://www.forevermissed.com/joel-clifton-mccutcheon/about
