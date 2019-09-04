Joyce Hammond Wilson
Joyce Hammond Wilson, age 84 of Pensacola, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was a Gulf Power retiree. Mom was also a dedicated Navy wife, sports fanatic and gardener. “Granny” was the family matriarch and will be lovingly missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marcus Wilson; her parents, Patrick Hammond and Helen Hazel Hudspeth; sisters, Beepo Fink and Barbara Echols; and her dear grandson, Jake Michael Peterson.
Survivors include her four children, Angela Bernard, Gordon (Debbie) Wilson, Donna (Mike) Peterson, and Janice (Luis) Ramirez. She also leaves behind her precious companion, “Callie” Wilson. Survivors also include her sisters, Robbye Lee and Patsy Hedges; brother-in-law, Eugene Fink and extended family members. Grandchildren include Jennifer Ladnier Watanabe, Amber Bernard, Sandra (James) Marshall, Heather (Carson Lang) McCoy, Brandi (Daniel) Todd, Luis (Tina) Ramirez and Michele (Luis) Ramirez Barrera. Great grandchildren are Brayden Ladnier, Summer Marshall, Archer Lang, Dash Lang, Thomas Todd, Mallory Todd, Amelia Ramirez, Cooper Ramirez and Bryson Bauer.
A special thanks goes to wonderful friends and neighbors Brenda and Bob Woods. Our deepest love and gratitude to our sister Janice for her faithful and loving care of Mom for the past three years.
Private graveside service and interment will be held at Barrancas National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Faith Chapel Home South from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite animal charity.
Faith Chapel Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
