Ethelda Watson
Birth: October 12, 1941
Went be With the Lord: March 27, 2020
Ethelda Watson of Lake Jackson Texas was born in Wellington Texas to Author and Myrtle Floyd. She moved to Lake Jackson and started work for Dow Chemical Company Oyster Creek Division where she spent most of her working career.
She is a member of Brazosport Baptist Temple in Angleton where she was actively involved until her health declined in recent years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Watson, of Lake Jackson in 1993 and her sister, Willie Mae Blevins, of Newcastle Texas.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Watson, of Angleton Texas her sister, Roseann Rice, of Plainview Texas her nephew, Leon Parson and wife, Anna, of Angleton Texas and several other nieces and nephews.
Anyone who knew Ethelda knew that she was never at a loss for words and that she could talk about anything for hours. She loved to get together with her friends Carole, Barbara and her son Darrell as often as possible for a game of pinochle.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Cypress Woods Nursing Home for taking good care of our loved ones during this difficult time.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. Instead of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to your favorite charity.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to palmsfuneralhome.com
