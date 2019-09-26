Igor Radulic
Igor Radulic, 69, of Lake Jackson, passed away on September 14, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. He was born on July 21, 1950 on the Island of Rivanj in Croatia.
His parents, Miro Radulic Stuljin and Mladenka Visic Radulic preceded him in death.
Igor was a loving, caring and devoted husband to his loving wife of 38 years, Judy/Jodi Mendoza Radulic. Igor had two sons, Igor Radulic (wife, Jennifer) of Sinton and Eric Radulic of Lake Jackson; three daughters, Judy Radulic of Port Aransas, Valeri Fagan (husband, Tom) of Oklahoma and Rajka Radulic of Aransas Pass; brother, Ladislav Radulic; sister, Elza Radulic Toman, both from Croatia; and three beautiful grandchildren, Blake, Chloe, and Brooklyn. Brother-in-law, Michael Mendoza, of New Bedford, MA.; sister-in-law, Karen DaRose of Lake Jackson, will always hold a special place in their hearts for him. So will his loving nieces and nephews.
He deeply loved his family and enjoyed family get-togethers. Igor worked as a captain in the fishing industry for over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by the many people he touched in his lifetime.
The family would also like to thank provider, Ercilia Zamora.
Visitation will be at Lakewood Funeral Home on Dixie Dr. Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
On Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to wish Igor farewell at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Freeport.
Pallbearers are Igor (Gore) Radulic, Eric Radulic, Victor DaRosa, Caesar Perez, Michael Mendoza and Wil Perez.
