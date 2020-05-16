Jesse M. Aluiso
October 27, 1975 –
May 12, 2020
Jesse M. Aluiso, 44, was born on October 27, 1975 in Freeport, Texas to Jesse Aluiso Sr. and Azusena Hernandez. He was called home on May 12, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family.
Jesse graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, Texas where he played baseball and football. After graduation, he moved back to Freeport to work at the Port of Freeport where he spent 24 years working alongside family and friends as a longshoreman, foreman, and crane operator. He was also a member of the International Longshoreman Association Local 30.
Jesse married Jamie Aluiso on February 20, 2020 in Clute, Texas and they made their home in Lake Jackson, Texas. Jesse was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, father, and friend. He was kind and welcoming to every person he encountered and never met a stranger. He enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite sports teams, the Houston Astros, Texans, and San Antonio Spurs.
Jesse was kindhearted and was quick to lend a hand to those in need. He was an avid storyteller and will be remembered for his notorious wit that made everyone laugh until they cried, He was the life of the party everywhere he went, and he always wanted everyone around him to have fun. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Jamie Aluiso; mother, Azusena Hernandez and stepfather, Jose; sister, Michelle Aluiso; sister, Krystle Hernandez; son, Jesse Aluiso; niece, Marisa; nephews, Adrian and Curtis; along with numerous family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jesse Aluiso Sr.; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private. Please contact the family for any information .
Pallbearers include Adrian Aluiso, Santos Aluiso, Alex Garcia, Darick Mendoza, John Mendoza, and Paul Sauzo.
Flowers may be sent to the Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, or a donation can be made to St. Jerome’s Church in Jesse’s name.
