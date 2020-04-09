Damas Garza
April 8,1936 –
April 6, 2020
In Memory of Damas Garza, who crossed over through heavens doors from natural causes April 6th, 2020. Born in Needville, Texas to Leonardo and Magarita Garza who have preceded him in death.
Damas was a very caring man who loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching sports, fishing and barbecuing. He never met a stranger. He was proud to tell you that he served his country in the U.S. Army
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Joyce Garza; sons, Steven Garza and wife, Diane, of Brazoria, Chris Garza, of Holiday Lakes, Michael Garza, of Lake Jackson, Ronald Garza of Bay City Texas; three granddaughters, Jessica, Randi, Tawnie; four grandsons, Richard, Christopher, David and Little David; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Epifania Garza, of Tennessee, Lupe Garza, of Minnesota.
No services are planned at this time.
