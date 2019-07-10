Orval Eugene (Cubby) Culberson
On Friday, March 30, 1934, in Livingston, Texas, the youngest of four children was born to Samuel Raymon and Ethel Pearl Atwood Culberson. A son, they named Orval Eugene Culberson.
On Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 6:47 a.m., surrounded by the love and laughter of a family that treasured him so, Orval took his last breath and joined his loved ones waiting in heaven.
Orval spent his early years exploring the piney woods of Lufkin, Texas. He moved, with his family to Camp Chemical when he was in 3rd grade. Hunting and fishing were two of his favorite past-times and he loved telling the stories of the adventures he shared with his friends, Orren Jones and Alfonse Matula.
He met the love of his life, Rose Ann Acker, at the ice cream shop in Clute. They eloped, and were married May 9, 1955 in Corsicana, Texas. Shortly after they married, he was drafted into the army, where he was stationed in Germany, and served in the 3rd Armored Infantry Battalion from 1956-1958. Elvis Presley was also stationed there for a period of time and Orval served on a guard detail around Elvis. Upon his return home, Orval began his career at Dow Chemical.
He and Rose raised their three children, Shanna, Koye, and Jay Acker at their home in Clute. After his retirement in 1994, Orval and Rose were able to realize their dream of waking up to coffee and sun rises on the water, when they moved to Buffalo Camp Bayou. At this home they began the tradition of welcoming each new day with a morning dance in the kitchen.
Orval was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Clute, Texas and Clute Masonic Lodge #1011.
Orval was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Rose Ann Acker Culberson; parents, Samuel Raymon and Ethel Pearl Atwood Culberson; brothers, Raymon Thomas Culberson and Jerry Lloyd Culberson; sister, Joyce Lewanna Culberson McKeever.
Left to remember, and treasure his memories, are his children, Shanna Culberson Binnion (Michael), Koye Culberson Henderson (Paul), and Jay Acker Culberson. Honored to share their Poppy’s legacy are his grandchildren, Erin Rose Binnion Matula (Chris), Hunter Anderson Culberson Binnion, Zackary Taylor Henderson (Dylyn), John Odom Henderson (Lauren), and Tucker Henry Henderson; and great-grandchildren, Foye Rose Binnion, Lily Lou Matula, Lily Elisabeth Monroe, Gaige Lee Binnion, Harper Reade Binnion, Aubrey Taylor Henderson, Jessa Mae Henderson, Rylea Perkins, Weston Odom Henderson, and Maverick Colt Henderson; plus many nieces and nephews.
Our Poppy was a quiet man with a beautiful voice. At any family gathering, you can bet there was someone requesting “Run ‘Em Off” or “Mountain Dew”. Remembering him singing always brings a smile. His gift to us was joy. Thank you, Poppy.
“Pleasure is the flower that passes; remembrance, the lasting perfume.”
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Rodney Coates officiating.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Binnion, John Henderson, Tucker Henderson, Zack Henderson, Austin Ripple and Jim Bob Ripple.
